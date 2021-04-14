If You Had Bought Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 94% Gain Today

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) share price down 11% in the last month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 94%.

Dawson Geophysical wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Dawson Geophysical saw its revenue shrink by 41%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 94% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DWSN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Dawson Geophysical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 94% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Dawson Geophysical .

