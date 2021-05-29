If You Had Bought Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 28% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Datadog wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Datadog grew its revenue by 58% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Let's face it the 28% share price gain in that time is underwhelming compared to the growth. It could be that the market is missing what growth investor Matt Joass calls 'the hidden power of inflection points'. It's possible that the market is worried about the losses, or simply that the growth was already priced in. Or, this could be worth adding to your watchlist.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Datadog are up 28% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 45%. The stock trailed the market by 11% in that time, testament to the power of passive investing. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Datadog you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

