If You Had Bought Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 74% Gain Today

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) share price is 74% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 58% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 34% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Crown Crafts grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 17%. The share price gain of 74% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Crown Crafts the TSR over the last year was 86%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Crown Crafts shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 86% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Crown Crafts better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Crown Crafts (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

