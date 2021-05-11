If You Had Bought Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 414% Gain Today

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been spectacular. In that time, shareholders have had the pleasure of a 414% boost to the share price. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Container Store Group was able to grow EPS by 101% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 414% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TCS Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

We know that Container Store Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Container Store Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 414% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Container Store Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Container Store Group you should be aware of.

We will like Container Store Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.