If You Had Bought Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 223% Gain Today

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT). Its share price is already up an impressive 223% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 28% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 63% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Conduent was able to grow EPS by 95% in the last twelve months. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 223% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CNDT Earnings Per Share Growth May 18th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Conduent's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Conduent's total shareholder return last year was 223%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 18% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Conduent , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Conduent is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

