If You Had Bought CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 71% Returns

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) share price is up 71% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 58% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 57% lower than it was three years ago.

CommScope Holding Company wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year CommScope Holding Company saw its revenue grow by 1.0%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 71% in that time. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:COMM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

CommScope Holding Company is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think CommScope Holding Company will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CommScope Holding Company has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 71% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - CommScope Holding Company has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.