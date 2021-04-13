If You Had Bought Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 514% Returns

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) share price is up a whopping 514% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.3% in the last three months. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 30% in three years.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Commercial Vehicle Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Commercial Vehicle Group actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 20%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 514%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CVGI Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Commercial Vehicle Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Commercial Vehicle Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 514% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Commercial Vehicle Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Commercial Vehicle Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

