If You Had Bought Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 837% Gain Today

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, the Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) share price is up a whopping 837% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 58% over the last quarter. It is also impressive that the stock is up 204% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Citi Trends grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:CTRN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Citi Trends has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Citi Trends' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Citi Trends shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 837% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 40% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Citi Trends is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

