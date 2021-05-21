If You Had Bought CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 171% Returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) share price has soared 171% return in just a single year. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 28% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that CIRCOR International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

CIRCOR International actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 17%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 171% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CIR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CIRCOR International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 171% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Before spending more time on CIRCOR International it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

