If You Had Bought Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 314% Returns

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) share price. It's 314% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Charles River Laboratories International managed to grow its earnings per share at 18% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CRL Earnings Per Share Growth May 7th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Charles River Laboratories International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Charles River Laboratories International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 115% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 33% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Charles River Laboratories International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

