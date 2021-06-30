If You Had Bought CECO Environmental's (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Five Years Ago You Would Be Down 17%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 17% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 12% in the last 90 days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, CECO Environmental moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 5.5% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CECE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling CECO Environmental stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between CECO Environmental's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for CECO Environmental shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 14%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

CECO Environmental provided a TSR of 12% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 3% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CECO Environmental better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CECO Environmental .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

