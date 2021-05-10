If You Had Bought Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 109% Returns

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) share price down 14% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 109%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Casa Systems went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We think that the revenue growth of 25% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CASA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

We know that Casa Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Casa Systems will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Casa Systems rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 109% over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 16% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Casa Systems (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

