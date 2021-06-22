If You Had Bought Carter's (NYSE:CRI) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 22% Returns

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 22% trails the market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 7.5% lower than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Carter's was able to grow EPS by 90% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 22% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Carter's as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CRI Earnings Per Share Growth June 22nd 2021

We know that Carter's has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Carter's shareholders gained a total return of 23% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.5% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carter's better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Carter's you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.