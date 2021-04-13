If You Had Bought Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 557% Returns

The last three months have been tough on Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 35%. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. In fact, it is up 557% in that time. So the recent fall isn't enough to negate the good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Because Capstone Turbine made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Capstone Turbine saw its revenue shrink by 23%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 557% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CPST Earnings and Revenue Growth April 13th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Capstone Turbine shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 557% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Capstone Turbine that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Capstone Turbine may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.