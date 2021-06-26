If You Had Bought Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 91% Returns

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) share price is 91% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 46% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 0.7% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Byline Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 18%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 91% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Byline Bancorp the TSR over the last year was 93%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Byline Bancorp's total shareholder return last year was 93%. And yes, that does include the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 0.8% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Byline Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Byline Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

Byline Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

