If You Had Bought Brickell Biotech's (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares A Year Ago You Would Be Down 17%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 17%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 61%. Because Brickell Biotech hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 14% in the last seven days.

With just US$1,822,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Brickell Biotech to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Brickell Biotech comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

When it last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, Brickell Biotech had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$24m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 17% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Brickell Biotech's cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqCM:BBI Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 61% in the last year, Brickell Biotech shareholders might be miffed that they lost 17%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 13% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Brickell Biotech (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

