If You Had Bought Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 991% Gain Today

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) share price is up a whopping 991% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Boot Barn Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 61% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 50.72.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BOOT Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Boot Barn Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Boot Barn Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 264% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 61% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you would like to research Boot Barn Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

