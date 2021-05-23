If You Had Bought BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 71% Gain Today

It hasn't been the best quarter for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 71%, less than the market return of 120%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 27% decline over the last twelve months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, BioDelivery Sciences International became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BDSI Earnings Per Share Growth May 23rd 2021

We know that BioDelivery Sciences International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling BioDelivery Sciences International stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

BioDelivery Sciences International shareholders are down 27% for the year, but the market itself is up 48%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for BioDelivery Sciences International that you should be aware of.

Of course BioDelivery Sciences International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.