If You Had Bought Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 119% Returns

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 119%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 19% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 5.0% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Bel Fuse went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.5% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Bel Fuse's revenue actually dropped 5.4% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BELF.A Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Bel Fuse the TSR over the last year was 124%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bel Fuse has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 124% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bel Fuse .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

