If You Had Bought Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 979% Returns

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) share price has soared 979% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. In more good news, the share price has risen 5.7% in thirty days. We note that Aviat Networks reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Aviat Networks became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Aviat Networks share price is up 316% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 592% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 61% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This unenthusiastic sentiment is reflected in the stock's reasonably modest P/E ratio of 3.73.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:AVNW Earnings Per Share Growth June 1st 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Aviat Networks has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Aviat Networks has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 401% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 61% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aviat Networks better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Aviat Networks you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

