If You Had Bought AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Three Years Ago You'd Have Earned 131% Returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) share price has soared 131% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 1.4%. We note that AutoZone reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, AutoZone achieved compound earnings per share growth of 19% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 32% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:AZO Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

We know that AutoZone has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

AutoZone shareholders have received returns of 56% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 13% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with AutoZone (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

