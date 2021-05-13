If You Had Bought AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 316% Returns

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 57% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 316% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

AudioEye isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, AudioEye can boast revenue growth at a rate of 60% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 33%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like AudioEye, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:AEYE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think AudioEye will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AudioEye has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AudioEye .

