If You Had Bought Atara Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Three Years Ago You Would Be Down 71%

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), who have seen the share price tank a massive 71% over a three year period. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Atara Biotherapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ATRA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 6th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Atara Biotherapeutics' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 35%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 6%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Atara Biotherapeutics. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Atara Biotherapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

