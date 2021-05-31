If You Had Bought Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 133% Gain Today

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) share price is 133% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 38% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Apollo Medical Holdings achieved compound earnings per share growth of 13% per year. In comparison, the 33% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:AMEH Earnings Per Share Growth May 31st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Apollo Medical Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Apollo Medical Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 85%. That gain actually surpasses the 33% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Apollo Medical Holdings on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Apollo Medical Holdings you should know about.

