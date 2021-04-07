If You Had Bought American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Earned 83% Returns

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 83% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 20% over the last year.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, American Realty Investors became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:ARL Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

A Different Perspective

American Realty Investors shareholders are up 20% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 13% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Realty Investors better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - American Realty Investors has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

