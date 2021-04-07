If You Had Bought Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 434% Gain Today

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) share price is up a whopping 434% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. We note the stock price is up 5.5% in the last seven days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Amazon.com achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 102% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 40% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 75.57, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AMZN Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Amazon.com's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Amazon.com's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 60%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 40% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Amazon.com scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.