If You Had Bought Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 82% Gain Today

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shareholders have seen the share price rise 82% over three years, well in excess of the market return (51%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 40%.

Given that Agenus didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Agenus has grown its revenue at 28% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 22% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Agenus. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:AGEN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Agenus' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 40%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 4% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Agenus (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.