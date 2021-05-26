If You Had Bought Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Three Years Ago You Would Be Down 67%

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 67% share price collapse, in that time. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 5.9%.

Because Aerie Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Aerie Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 59% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 19% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:AERI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 26th 2021

Aerie Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Aerie Pharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 9.6% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 1.4% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aerie Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

