If You Had Bought Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 44% Returns

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 44% beating the market return of 36% (not including dividends). Zooming out, the stock is actually down 28% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months Advanced Emissions Solutions went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 12% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:ADES Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Advanced Emissions Solutions has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Advanced Emissions Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Advanced Emissions Solutions has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

