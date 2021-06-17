If You Had Bought 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares A Year Ago You'd Have Earned 49% Returns

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) share price is 49% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 40% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 31%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 49% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BCOW Earnings Per Share Growth June 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 49% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.9% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

