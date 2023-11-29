If You Can Only Buy One Tech Stock in December, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The top tech stocks are always a point of contention among investors. Some prefer sticking with reliable companies like the Magnificent 7, while others decry the same for being grossly overvalued. Others point to micro and small-cap stocks as the best moves to capture long-term upside. Others call that gambling.

Ultimately, a well-rounded portfolio of the best tech stocks blends qualities from each category. While you should focus on long-term potential and solid financial standing foremost, mixing up speculative penny stocks with value tech stocks is your best diversification tool.

These three stocks blend the best of all worlds and are a solid grouping of the best tech stocks to buy today.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) remains on my list of top tech stocks to buy, though that’s a controversial pick. Detractors of PLTR like to point to its governance issues and dilution concerns as evidence the stock a stinker. But, having used Palantir’s platforms extensively in a past job, I can confidently say that the company’s tech tools and ease of use are unmatched on the market. Moreover, the company’s data aggregation initiatives might seem mundane or easily replicated, but they simply aren’t. When I was using the platform, Palantir fixed decades’ worth of bad, disaggregated data and made my job much easier.

But Palantir is more than my personal feel-good story, and the company continues racking up wins. After multiple profitable quarters, Palantir snagged a $250 million U.S. Army contract to develop battlefield-focused AI tools. This month, Palantir also secured the much-anticipated $415 million contract to overhaul the U.K. health services’ data tools. Shares slumped as that contract came in priced below expectations. Palantir is racking up win after win and is at the crest of creating a snowball effect as more corporate and government clients come to them for help.

AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is a small-cap tech stock that could prove a big winner over the next decade. The company partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a string of satellites into low-earth orbit to provide mobile connectivity to remote regions. This differs from Musk’s other venture, Starlink, because the satellites aren’t an all-encompassing internet solution. Instead, they’re designed as a telecommunications tool to let cell users call one another far from existing tower infrastructure.

The company also works with AT&T (NYSE:T) to test and validate its systems. AT&T ultimately hopes to leverage AST’s satellites to increase its global presence by assuring user connectivity no matter where they are. This summer, AST and AT&T executed the world’s first satellite-supported 5G call between normal cell phones. That proof-of-concept call marked a major milestone for global connectivity, as everyday users won’t have to rely on pricey and unreliable satellite phones moving forward.

ASTS has been on a tear this month, gaining over 40% since October 30th. Still, this tech stock is a penny stock, so shares are still cheap relative to the long-term potential.

Medtronic (MDT)

As a general rule of thumb, you can’t go wrong investing long-term in solid tech stocks or great healthcare companies. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is both. The surgical device company is positioned to capture massive growth trajectories within healthcare as populations age while living longer than ever.

But beyond healthcare, Medtronic is undeniably a solid tech stock. The company partnered with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently to develop and deploy AI-enabled diagnostic and therapeutic platforms. Forward-thinking, next-gen emphasis is what sets Medtronic apart from HealthTech competitors. What’s more, Medtronic has the sheer size to execute even the loftiest plans. The company’s $105 billion market cap places it near the top of the pile.

The company’s consistently strong earnings also set it apart from more speculative tech stocks. The company posted 5% year-over-year revenue growth in the most recent quarter and hit a $1.25 EPS. That beat analyst estimates and shows that Medtronic has been able to navigate beyond the post-pandemic period into a new era of profitability.

