If You Can Only Buy One Semiconductor Stock in July, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Semiconductors remain the backbone of innovation, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles to advanced AI systems. As we step into July, the semiconductor industry stands at a crucial juncture. With the global economy showing signs of stabilization, semiconductor stocks are regaining their allure among investors looking for growth and resilience.

As artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) continue to expand their footprint, the demand for sophisticated chips is expected to soar. This makes the semiconductor sector a hotbed for potential high-return investments. The 2024 semiconductor industry outlook presented by Deloitte indicates a promising rebound for the sector, with projected sales rising to $588 billion.

In this context, choosing the right semiconductor stock in July could be pivotal for investors aiming to capitalize on these trends. While the market is filled with numerous promising candidates, three names stand out this month for their technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and robust financial health.

Here’s a closer look at these frontrunners, each poised to potentially dominate the semiconductor landscape in the coming years.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) often lives in the shadow of its larger competitor, Nvidia. However, the company’s recent strategic moves and financial performance suggest that AMD is positioning itself as a major player in the burgeoning AI market.

AMD’s financial trajectory in recent quarters paints a picture of a company on the rise. While overall revenue growth has shown some inconsistency, specific segments like the Data Center and AI sectors have exhibited promising growth. For instance, the company’s Data Center revenue achieved a record $2.3 billion. This is an 80% year-over-year (YoY), driven by robust sales of Ryzen and Instinct product lines.

A pivotal element of AMD’s strategy is its recent acquisition of Silo AI, a significant move into artificial intelligence software. This acquisition is aimed at providing a comprehensive AI solution stack to AMD’s customers.

Despite strong competition, AMD is making inroads into markets traditionally dominated by Nvidia and Intel. The company’s market share in AI chips is still small but growing, thanks to strategic partnerships and enhanced product offerings like the Instinct MI300X GPU. Moreover, AMD’s involvement in developing AI accelerators and their integration into the enterprise and data center markets is expected to drive future growth.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has emerged as a pivotal player in the semiconductor industry. As the demand for advanced computing capabilities escalates, Micron stands at the forefront.

Micron specializes in the production of both Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory, which are crucial for a vast array of applications ranging from consumer electronics to enterprise-level data centers. The company’s strategic focus on High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) has positioned it uniquely in the market, especially as data centers increasingly rely on more efficient and faster processing capabilities to handle complex AI tasks.

Micron has demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess amidst fluctuating market conditions. Despite a global downturn in semiconductor demand in 2023, Micron has rebounded effectively. This recovery is evidenced by a robust 82% year-over-year (YoY) revenue increase reported in its most recent quarterly earnings, highlighting the burgeoning demand for its memory solutions in AI applications and data centers.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Source: Xixi Fu / Shutterstock.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is known for its contributions to wireless technology and chipset innovation. The company has been making significant strides in AI integration and expanding its reach into new sectors.

Over the past year, QUALCOMM has seen its shares appreciate notably, driven by robust earnings growth and strategic expansions in high-growth areas like AI chipsets and automotive electronics. This growth is underpinned by a commitment to R&D, with recent launches like the Snapdragon X Elite CPU signaling QUALCOMM’s intent to dominate AI-powered devices.

One of QUALCOMM’s most promising growth avenues is the automotive sector, where it aims to capitalize on the digital transformation of vehicles. With a design win pipeline reportedly worth $45 billion, QUALCOMM is set to supply next-generation chipsets for digital cockpits and autonomous driving systems.

With its strong financials, strategic market expansions, and leading role in AI and automotive innovations, QUALCOMM is well-positioned to capitalize on future technology trends.

On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Mohammed Saqib is a research analyst with experience in equity research and financial modeling. He has extensively covered stocks listed in the tech sector using fundamental analysis as the cornerstone of his approach. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in finance, Saqib is dedicated to obtaining the CFA charter to augment his expertise in the field further.

More From InvestorPlace

The post If You Can Only Buy One Semiconductor Stock in July, It Better Be One of These 3 Names appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.