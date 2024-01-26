If You Can Only Buy One Flying Car Stock in January, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Flying cars have long been a staple of science fiction, but in recent years they have started to become a reality. Major flying car stocks are all working to develop and manufacture viable flying car models for the consumer marketplace.

With multiple companies competing in the new and unpredictable flying car space, it can be hard for investors to determine which stocks are the smartest buys. However, three companies stand out as particularly strong options in the market.

These companies were selected due to their strong prospects, growth potential and competitive advantages. It should also be noted that although appealing, these companies are currently not cash flow positive, so there are some strong inherent risks involved as part of investing in them. But long term, the flying car industry is expected to be accretive.

So, if you are looking to add some flying car stocks to your portfolio, then here are some of the best companies to consider.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has been a front runner in the air mobility industry for some time. It’s commonly cited as one of the best flying car stocks for investors to put their hard-earned money into for a good reason.

For one, the company’s share has surged 38.83% over the past year, and there are some strong indications from its long-term momentum signals that this will carry on throughout the rest of this month.

More pointedly, Wall Street believes that JOBY is a “Buy,” and analysts have collectively given the company a 50.35% upside for its stock price to be reached within the next twelve months.

With these factors considered, JOBY is then one of those flying car stocks to buy.

EHang (EH)

Source: Suwin / Shutterstock.com

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is another one of those flying car stocks to buy. However, EH stock is not yet generating significant revenue. Similar to names like Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM), though, EH have done the hard yards to develop urban air mobility programs in several international cities.

Ehang has made significant progress in developing an air taxi service using its autonomous aerial vehicles in China.

Several years ago, Ehang announced it had achieved over 90,000 safe autonomous flights with its EH216 aircraft to date across multiple cities in China. And then last year, it announced that China had approved its air taxi idea via the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

There are still significant risks with EH stock, as its EV/Sales ratio is 62.81. Still, I also believe that its potential upside may outweigh some of those risks and offer great potential to investors.

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) is a British company that has been making strides in the eVTOL market.

What I like about ETVL is that it has formed some strong partnerships with traditional airlines in the recent past. For example, In 2021, Vertical entered into a pre-order partnership with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and Virgin Atlantic for up to 1,000 VA-X4 eVTOL aircraft.

Since then, things have also progressed quite smoothly for the business in terms of its financials. But it should be noted that its stock price has sunk considerably since its IPO, down from around $10 near its peak to 60 cents at the time of writing.

Wall Street remains optimistic about EVTL, similar to other flying car stocks that have shown promise with these types of partnerships. The upside for its share is predicted to be 191.11%, which analysts collectively estimate will be reached within the next twelve months.

With these factors in mind, EVTL is then one of those flying car stocks to buy.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post If You Can Only Buy One Flying Car Stock in January, It Better Be One of These 3 Names appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.