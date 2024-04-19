If You Can Only Buy One Flying Car Stock in April, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Flying car stocks have been in the limelight in the last 12 to 24 months. However, if there is a best time to buy these stocks, it’s now. Most flying car companies are close to commercialization. The last few years were characterized by investment in research and development coupled with progress toward certification.

In 2025, the focus will shift to commercializing eVTOL aircraft in multiple countries and early movers will have an advantage. Of course, investors need to be selective as there continue to be new entrants in the industry with structural tailwinds.

This column focuses on three flying car stocks that are worth considering. These stocks are worth holding until 2030 for multibagger returns. Business developments need to be reviewed continuously, but ample headroom exists for growth considering the addressable market.

Let’s talk about three flying car stocks with millionaire-maker potential.

EHang Holdings (EH)

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is one of the best flying car stocks to buy and hold. The company has an initial operational focus in China, but aggressive global expansion is likely in the next five years.

Compared to its peers, EHang has an edge. In December 2023, the company completed its debut commercial flight demonstrations in Guangzhou and Hefei. It recently secured a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. This clears the path for mass production of EH216-S eVTOL.

Besides operations in China, EHang has established an urban air mobility (UAM Center) in Japan and Spain. Further, the company has partnered with Wings Logistics Hub to expand in UAE, the Middle East and North Africa. It’s also worth mentioning that EHang has conducted thousands of trial flights in different countries of Asia and Europe.

EHang is positioning itself for aggressive expansion, and as global orders flow for EH216-S eVTOL, the revenue visibility will swell. I expect EH stock to go ballistic in the coming quarters.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Over 12 months, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock surged 86%. However, there has been a meaningful correction of 38% for year-to-date. This is a good opportunity to consider fresh exposure before ACHR stock skyrockets.

Archer’s progress toward U.S. Federal Aviation Authority certification has been smooth. Recently, the company completed the multiple battery pack drop test. It’s considered among the most challenging tests for FAA “type certification.” Once the upcoming for-credit testing is cleared, I expect ACHR stock to trend higher as commercialization for 2025 will be confirmed.

Archer has already initiated the construction of its manufacturing facility. The initial capability will be to produce 650 eVTOL aircraft. This is important as Archer already has a backlog of $3.5 billion from the United States, UAE and India. Once FAA certification is achieved, it will open doors for aggressive inroads in Europe.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is another early mover in the eVTOL industry and will likely create immense value. The stock has been relatively subdued, with an upside of 15% in the last 12 months. However, the company has steadily progressed in certification from the U.S. FAA. Further, with expansion plans outside the United States, I am bullish on the growth outlook.

In February, Joby completed three of five stages of the type certification process. Therefore, commercialization will likely be in-sync with the target for 2025. Joby has also signed an agreement with the government of Dubai that grants exclusive rights to operate air taxis in the Emirate for six years.

With $1 billion in cash buffer, Joby is well positioned to invest in R&D and manufacturing scale-up. The initial target is to have the capability of building up to 500 aircraft per year in Dayton. Therefore, with multiple positive developments, JOBY stock is currently attractive.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

