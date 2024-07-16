If You Can Only Buy One Dow Stock in July, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding Dow stocks to buy is often seen as a conservative yet effective strategy for those looking to secure stable returns with minimal risk. The Dow Jones Industrial Average comprises companies from a wide array of industries. The index is a barometer of the overall health of the United States economy and a beacon for investors around the globe.

As we move into July, amidst a dynamic economic landscape marked by shifting monetary policies andglobal marketfluctuations, certain Dow components stand out as particularly compelling buys. Despite the market’s volatility, these companies have demonstrated resilience through robust fundamental performances and strategic positioning in their respective sectors.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or new to the market, these companies stand out if you’re looking for Dow stocks to buy in July.

Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) stands as a colossus in the financial services sector. The company is renowned for its robust payment processing network that connects consumers, businesses, and financial institutions across the globe. As of 2024, Visa’s influence spans nearly every corner of theglobal market thanks to its sophisticated technological infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

At the heart of Visa’s operations is VisaNet, the company’s advanced global processing network. VisaNet not only facilitates secure and reliable payment transactions but also supports innovative payment solutions like tokenization, enhancing transaction security and consumer trust. Visa’s ability to process massive volumes of transactions efficiently underpins its operational superiority in the payments industry.

Visa’s financial strength is prominently displayed through its consistent revenue growth and profitability. The company reported a remarkable net revenue of $32.6 billion in 2023. Visa is projected to see a steady rise in revenues and EPS over the next few years, according to analysts.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains one of the most compelling of the Dow stocks to buy.

In the last reported quarter, Microsoft exceeded market expectations with a reported revenue of $61.9 billion, up by 17% year-over-year (YOY). This growth was primarily driven by its cloud solutions and AI innovations. The Intelligent Cloud segment’s revenue increased 21% to $26.7 billion, highlighting successful expansion and adoption of its Azure cloud services.

Microsoft’s Azure platform continues to gain significant traction against competitors like Amazon AWS and Google Cloud. This is evidenced by its increased market share and large-scale enterprise adoption. Azure’s growth is not just in numbers; the strategic focus on infusing AI capabilities has transformed it into a critical tool for businesses worldwide.

The future looks promising for Microsoft, particularly with its aggressive push into AI. This includes both internal developments and strategic partnerships like OpenAI. The integration of AI across its product suite, including the popular Office 365, is creating new revenue models through service enhancements and efficiency improvements.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a stalwart in the global healthcare industry. The company stands out for its significant contributions to pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products. Despite recent challenges, including legal battles and market competition, JNJ’s strategic initiatives suggest a robust pathway for growth.

In Q1 2024, Johnson & Johnson reported EPS of $2.71, beating expectations by $0.06, while revenue of $21.38 billion fell slightly short, missing by $3.01 million compared to the previous year. The company has a strong balance sheet with $26.2 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Looking ahead, JNJ’s growth trajectory is expected to be influenced by several key factors. The company’s focus on high-growth areas such as cancer treatments and its aggressive expansion into emerging markets are pivotal. Moreover, Johnson & Johnson’s recent acquisitions, such as the purchase of a leading firm in cardiovascular devices, are strategic moves to penetrate rapidly growing segments within MedTech.

Currently, JNJ trades at a P/E ratio significantly lower than its historical average. This discrepancy may signal an undervaluation, particularly when considering the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and market expansion.

