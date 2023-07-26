If You Can Only Buy One Biotech Stock, It Better Be One of These 3 Names

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The biotechnology industry is simply amazing, always advancing and bringing new drugs to fight complicated and serious diseases. If you are thinking about investing in this sector, it is crucial to know the best biotech stocks that can give you great returns. In this article, I’m going to introduce you to three companies that are making waves in this field and are pioneering stocks in biotech. They are making a difference and deserve to be on your radar!

Best Biotech Stocks: Regeneron (REGN)

Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is an amazing company developing innovative medicines to improve people’s health and lives. Their mission is to fight complicated diseases, and they are more than succeeding.

During the first quarter of 2023, their revenues increased by 7% compared to the previous year; impressive, right? Some of their flagship drugs, such as Dupixent and EYLEA, have had tremendous success worldwide, contributing to their global and U.S. sales.

But that’s not all; they also reach important milestones in approving new treatments. Dupixent, for example, was approved to treat atopic dermatitis in young children in Europe; it’s great to see how they are helping more people around the world!

Another drug, Libtayo, was approved for combination with chemotherapy to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the U.S. FDA is reviewing Aflibercept 8 mg BLA as a priority drug, and clinical trials of Dupixent for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and ALN-APP for Alzheimer’s disease have also yielded positive results.

Regeneron’s progress doesn’t stop there; there’s more good news! Results from the pivotal PHOTON trial for Aflibercept 8 mg in treating diabetic macular edema (DME) are encouraging. Patients treated with Aflibercept 8 mg experienced lasting improvements in vision, which is real hope for those suffering from this eye condition. Without a doubt, Regeneron has become a leader in the biotechnology field, demonstrating its passion for science and innovation in search of treatments that truly make a difference in people’s lives.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Now, let’s talk about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), another amazing company focused on treating serious diseases like cystic fibrosis. Their flagship drug, TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, has been a real hit in several countries, contributing to a 13% increase in their product revenue in Q1 2023; what an achievement!

Although they have had to face some financial challenges due to increased R&D expenses and in support of various clinical programs, they continue to maintain a solid position with $11.5 billion in cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023.

One of the things that makes Vertex really special is its exciting collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to develop a treatment for sickle cell disease and thalassemia. This could be a breakthrough in the treatment of these diseases!

The FDA will make a major decision on these treatments in December 2023, so there is a lot of anticipation! These collaborations show Vertex’s commitment to innovation and its leadership in treating serious diseases.

Despite the challenges, they are determined to continue to improve people’s lives with their innovative treatments.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Last but not least is United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). What makes them stand out? Well, in addition to developing products and therapies to treat diseases and improve people’s quality of life, they also have a very special commitment to public benefit.

They are not only looking for financial success but also to positively impact society and people’s health.

In the first quarter of 2023, United Therapeutics reported a 10% growth in total revenue compared to last year’s quarter, reaching $506.9 million. This shows that their products and therapies are being well received in the market, allowing them to continue to invest in research and development to continue to innovate and help more people with their biotech solutions. Thus, it is one of the best biotech stocks in my book!

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post If You Can Only Buy One Biotech Stock, It Better Be One of These 3 Names appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.