If You Buy Roku Stock With $10,000 in 2025, Will You Become a Millionaire?

Key Points Roku continues to report strong revenue growth, as it benefits from two powerful secular trends.

Management believes the business will generate positive operating income in 2026.

The stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio that’s well below its historical average.

When it comes to the streaming industry, investors' attention immediately gravitates to Netflix, a dominant force in the media and entertainment landscape. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is also positioned well, though, in its own unique way.

In the three years leading up to this streaming stock's all-time high in July 2021, it had skyrocketed 886%. But the situation is different these days, with shares trading a tear-jerking 79% below that peak as of Sept. 9. But maybe there's a worthwhile opportunity here for contrarian investors.

If you buy Roku stock with $10,000 in 2025, will that investment jump 9,900% and make you a millionaire one day?

Roku's momentum is strong

More and more households are ditching their cable subscriptions, and Roku has been a key beneficiary. Consumers appreciate having a user-friendly service that can combine all their streaming viewing options. The company has leading market share among smart-TV operating systems in North America.

What's more, Roku is riding the digital advertising train. Roku had a presence in 90 million households as of Dec. 31, 2024, which gives it tremendous reach. These accounts had watched 35.4 billion hours of content in the past three months, showcasing incredible engagement.

Growth is strong. Platform revenue, where ad and subscription activities are included, jumped 18% year over year in the second quarter to $975.5 million. The leadership team raised full-year guidance for this segment to $4.1 billion for 2025.

The bottom line is showing signs of improvement. Roku reported an operating loss of $23.3 million during the second quarter. This was down from a $71.2 million operating loss in Q2 2024. Looking ahead, revenue growth and managing costs will support expanding profits.

"We are on track to be operating income-positive in Q4 of this year and for full year 2026," CFO Dan Jedda said on Roku's Q2 2025 earnings call.

Time to press play on Roku stock

The market is still pessimistic on the business. While Roku is starting to turn the corner from a financial perspective, with profitability improving, investors might not be convinced that the bottom line will expand meaningfully in the years ahead. That's understandable. Roku still has a lot to prove after a history of posting ongoing losses.

However, recent trends are certainly encouraging, and the outlook supports bullishness. According to Wall Street consensus analyst estimates, Roku's earnings per share are set to improve drastically from a loss of $0.89 in 2024 to a profit of $1.91 in 2027. It's not hard to believe the gains will continue, particularly as Roku better leverages its expenses and the leadership team keeps emphasizing operational efficiencies.

Shares trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.2 right now, and this represents a huge 64% discount to the historical average of that multiple. In my view, the current valuation presents a reasonable entry point for prospective investors to add the stock to their portfolios. Roku could be a winning investment over the next five years.

But can a $10,000 cash outlay one day turn into $1 million? That's a totally different question. This implies a monster 100-fold gain. Even if this took 50 years to happen, it would require a 10% annualized return. That type of performance over such a long time period is far from guaranteed.

It's best not to bet the house on a single business to achieve such a big return. Investing success comes down to building a diversified portfolio of many different companies. Nonetheless, Roku deserves a closer look right now, even if it won't turn you into a millionaire.

