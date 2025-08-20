If You Buy O'Reilly Automotive With $10,000 in 2025, Will You Become a Millionaire in 10 Years?

Key Points O'Reilly will continue to benefit from the aging vehicle fleet, which requires more maintenance.

The company sees strong demand regardless of the macro climate, reducing risk for shareholders.

Shares trade at a historically expensive valuation, which limits the upside for returns.

10 stocks we like better than O'Reilly Automotive ›

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) isn't an exciting business by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this might be one of the most boring companies on the planet. It sells aftermarket auto parts to DIY and professional customers through physical stores. That's not a page-turning operational description.

However, this retail stock's performance will get you up off your seat and cheering in no time. Over the past 30 years, shares have soared 42,650% (as of Aug. 15). An investment of $2,350 back then would be worth $1 million today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But if you were to buy $10,000 worth of O'Reilly stock in 2025, will you become a millionaire in 10 years?

O'Reilly's bullish case

O'Reilly's fantastic return comes from the fact that this is a great company. And I believe there are some key reasons why it's so great, all of which support the stock's bull case.

For starters, O'Reilly benefits from durable industry tailwinds. The average age of cars on the road in the U.S. is now 12.5 years. It has steadily increased over the past two and a half decades. As these vehicles age and get past their original warranty, consumers must spend money on aftermarket parts to keep them in working condition. What's more, the number of cars on the road continues to increase.

These long-lasting trends support O'Reilly's long-term growth prospects. Revenue rose at a compound annual rate of 8.3% in the past decade. And the business continues to open new stores, with 200 to 210 planned just in 2025.

Another reason this is a high-quality business is the consistent demand that O'Reilly sees throughout an economic cycle. In strong economic times, when consumer confidence and spending are robust, people tend to drive more. This increases the wear and tear on their vehicles. As a result, there is a clear need for the parts and supplies O'Reilly stores sell.

When a recession hits, unemployment rises, and consumers pull back on their spending, they certainly delay buying new vehicles. However, they still need their existing cars to work. This setup incentivizes spending on maintenance and upgrades. Again, O'Reilly benefits.

Being able to perform well from a fundamental perspective in good and bad times makes O'Reilly an attractive investment. Nothing stands out quite like the fact that 2025 is shaping up to be the company's 33rd straight year of same-store sales growth. That's an unbelievable track record.

Investors will also appreciate the management team's capital allocation policy. Because of O'Reilly's consistent profitability, it's left with excess cash. Executives have plowed this money into stock buybacks, which have helped reduce the diluted outstanding share count by 3.1% in the past year alone.

Waiting for a 100-fold jump

For this stock to turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million, its price would need to register a 100-fold rise. This might have been how O'Reilly shares performed in the past. However, it's not a realistic outcome as we look toward the future. And it definitely won't happen in the next decade. In fact, investors shouldn't bet the house on any single company helping them reach a $1 million portfolio balance.

This outstanding business could continue to post double-digit earnings-per-share growth on a yearly basis. But it's at a much more mature stage of its lifecycle these days. Expecting the stock price to rise 100-fold is irrational.

That doesn't mean O'Reilly doesn't deserve a place on your watch list. While the stock looks historically expensive at its current price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4, investors can wait for a pullback before scooping up shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in O'Reilly Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in O'Reilly Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and O'Reilly Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.