If You Buy Dutch Bros Stock Today, Here's Where It Could Be in 5 Years

Key Points

Dutch Bros has a distinctive brand with exclusive beverages that help it stand out.

Revenue and comps are both growing at a rapid pace.

Management sees a huge expansion opportunity over the next few years.

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Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has been demonstrating phenomenal performance as it grows its brand in presence across the U.S., but Dutch Bros stock has dropped 39% from its highs last year.

Is this a sign that growth is coming to an end? Or is it flashing a big buy signal?

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Let's see where Dutch Bros could be in five years if you buy it today.

Not your regular cup of coffee

Dutch Bros has made a name for itself as a place to get great, fun, cold coffee. Sure, you can get a standard hot cup of coffee, but that's not what this company is all about. It has a large menu of popular branded drinks, including its Rebel energy line and its cold mixes with names like Annihilator and Double Torture. Cold drinks make up 90% of its sales, and customers can blend all kinds of flavors and add-ins for their perfect, exclusive beverages.

It doesn't serve a lot of food, but it's been expanding its menu to attract more customers and boost coffee sales.

So, while it's definitely a coffee shop chain and it's challenging other large coffee shop chains, it stands out from the pack.

Customers are lining up. Sales increased 29% year over year in the 2025 fourth quarter, driven by new stores and a 7.7% increase in comparable sales (comps). That's a strong showing, especially in the pressured macroeconomic environment, and this performance implies that customers are coming back for more or making larger purchases. That's a recipe for success, and the company is replicating its formula as it continues to expand across the country.

The road to 7,000 stores

As of the end of 2025, Dutch Bros has 1,136 stores, but it anticipates having 7,000 stores in operation over the next few years. It's planning to open at least 181 stores in 2026, and if they function as well as existing stores, Dutch Bros will easily be able to generate higher sales and comps.

The interim goal is to reach 2,029 stores by 2029, or nearly double today's count. That's less than five years from now, and the company is likely to surpass that goal and continue on its way to 7,000 in five years' time. If it can manage a compound annual growth rate that's lower than today but still strong -- say, for example, 20% -- over that time, revenue would reach nearly $4 billion, more than double the 2025 total of $1.6 billion. That's only one potential scenario, but I think it's a reasonable one.

As the company grows and generates profits, which have been rising along with sales, the stock should reflect that, and Dutch Bros stock could double over the next five years, if not go even higher.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.