If You Buy $10,000 Worth of Mastercard Stock in October, Will You Become a Millionaire One Day?

Key Points

Digital payment methods still have tremendous growth potential, which will lift Mastercard’s revenue.

The company’s strong position as a foundational commerce layer protects it against innovative forces.

Mastercard is a world-class business, but the shares are fully priced and offer no value right now.

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard ›

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is one of the leading payments platforms in the world. It has a duopoly position (outside of China) in the industry with Visa, which is bigger company. Being a smaller business hasn't gotten in the way of Mastercard's ability to reward its shareholders.

The company had its initial public offering in May 2006. Since then, it has generated a magnificent total return of 13,690% (as of Oct. 3). Investors that were able to buy $7,300 worth of shares back then would be staring at a $1 million balance in their portfolios today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

This financial stock is trading at all-time highs. And the business is massive, sporting a market capitalization of $525 billion. If you buy $10,000 worth of Mastercard shares in October, will you become a millionaire one day?

Mastercard's durable growth and huge profits

Mastercard has enjoyed durable growth. It benefits from a powerful secular trend, which is the rise of digital payments. According to a Worldpay report, electronic payments volume will go from $18.7 trillion in 2024 to $33.5 trillion in 2030. There is still a meaningful runway to grow going forward. What's more, Mastercard can gain ground in emerging markets. This should offset slower growth in developed countries, particularly the U.S.

At a high level, Mastercard is essentially a tax on ongoing economic and spending growth. This makes it somewhat immune to inflationary pressures, as it takes a cut from payments volume running over its network.

Because its financial results are tied to the performance of the overall economy, Mastercard is exposed to cyclical forces beyond its control. For instance, a recessionary period would hurt spending activity, pressuring the company's revenue and earnings. Given that the economy expands over the long term, this risk would only be temporary in nature.

There is minimal financial risk with this business. That's because Mastercard is one of most profitable companies around. In the past decade, its net profit margin has averaged a splendid 42.2%. A significant earnings stream allows management to invest in new areas, like value-added services, while also returning capital to shareholders.

Operating from a position of strength

A discussion about Mastercard can't overlook the company's exceptional network effect. There are 150 million acceptance locations and 3.2 billion cards that lay the foundation for this payments platform. Merchants have no choice but to use the network unless they want to lose access to a global customer base. And cardholders find tremendous value because the cards are accepted virtually everywhere.

The network effect supports Mastercard's dominant competitive position. But this year was a seminal moment for stablecoins. If widely adopted, these would allow merchants and consumers to transact in faster and cheaper ways, dealing a blow to Mastercard. It seems that the payments landscape has and will continue to undergo notable shifts.

However, Mastercard can be viewed as a foundational layer to how money moves around and how commerce is conducted. This allows it to operate from a position of strength, as any new innovations will likely need to be compatible with the Mastercard network if they want to find broad adoption.

It makes sense, then, that Mastercard has the upper hand as it's partnering with companies in the crypto and stablecoin markets to brainstorm solutions that provide real utility. Investors should gain peace of mind from this favorable setup.

Elite business, but what about the stock?

It's a smart idea for investors, at least those who care about owning the best businesses out there, to keep close tabs on Mastercard. This is a world-class company. I have zero doubts that Mastercard will continue to perform very well from a fundamental perspective.

Will that translate into millionaire-maker returns? I don't think so. This is already a massive company, and it's likely that earnings growth will slowly decelerate in the future. The stock's expensive valuation also doesn't add upside to the equation. A 100-fold gain that turns $10,000 into $1 million just isn't in the cards.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mastercard right now?

Before you buy stock in Mastercard, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mastercard wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $627,363!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,335!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,061% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.