If You Bought Bitcoin 10 Years Ago at Today’s Price, Here’s What You’d Have Now

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, with a total market cap of over $2 trillion and millions of investors around the globe.

But while Bitcoin is still the clear leader in the digital asset space, investors have seen wild ups and downs over the last decade. Once worth pennies, Bitcoin became a global phenomenon, a speculative bubble and now, some argue, a legitimate store of value.

Here’s how Bitcoin has performed over the last 10 years, and how much $100 invested in Bitcoin a decade ago would be worth today.

Why Bitcoin Went Up, Then WAY Down

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto as the first decentralized digital currency. But it wasn’t until the mid-2010s that Bitcoin started to enter mainstream awareness.

In 2015, Bitcoin was trading around $330 per coin. It was still considered experimental at the time, used mainly by tech enthusiasts and early adopters who believed in the potential of blockchain technology.

As more crypto exchanges launched, including Coinbase, and global adoption grew, Bitcoin’s price started to climb. By late 2017, Bitcoin hit nearly $20,000 per coin — a meteoric rise that caught the attention of the entire world.

But it didn’t last. The following year, Bitcoin crashed nearly 80%, dropping below $4,000 as the bubble burst. Then came the pandemic. Between March 2020 and November 2021, Bitcoin’s price soared from $5,000 to over $68,000, driven by record money printing, low interest rates and institutional investors entering the space.

In 2022, things turned again. Rising interest rates, global uncertainty and several high-profile crypto collapses (including FTX) caused Bitcoin to drop over 70% from its highs. Many investors wrote it off entirely.

Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin has once again surprised everyone, surging past $100,000 per coin, reaching as high as $120,000 per BTC.

You Invested $100 in Bitcoin 10 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Today?

If you invested $100 in Bitcoin 10 years ago (in late 2015) when it was around $330 per coin, you would have owned about 0.303 BTC.

At today’s price of $102,000 per Bitcoin, your investment would now be worth $30,906. That’s a 309 times return over 10 years, turning a hundred bucks into over thirty thousand dollars.

Even if you’d invested just $10, you’d be sitting on more than $3,000 today.

Bitcoin has easily outperformed nearly every major stock or asset class in the same period. For comparison, the S&P 500 has returned roughly 907% over the last decade, while Bitcoin’s return exceeds 30,000%.

Should You Buy Bitcoin Today?

Bitcoin has had one of the most volatile and fascinating histories in modern investing. But the question now is: Is Bitcoin still a good investment in 2025?

Bitcoin has matured a lot over the past few years. Institutional adoption is rising, with companies like BlackRock, Fidelity and Vanguard offering Bitcoin ETFs, and corporations like MicroStrategy holding billions in BTC.

Still, there are serious risks. Bitcoin doesn’t generate income, it’s highly volatile and its price can swing by thousands of dollars in a single week. And while regulation is improving, governments around the world continue to debate how to classify and tax cryptocurrencies.

But the long-term case for Bitcoin remains strong:

Scarcity : Only 21 million BTC will ever exist.

: Only 21 million BTC will ever exist. Decentralization : No government or central bank controls it.

: No government or central bank controls it. Adoption: More businesses and payment platforms accept it every year.

Right now, Bitcoin trades more like a store of value, some calling it a kind of “digital gold.” It’s becoming a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation in some countries, and a long-term savings tool for investors worldwide.

That said, investors should limit exposure. Most financial experts recommend allocating 1% to 5% of your portfolio to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, depending on your risk tolerance.

How To Invest in Bitcoin Safely

If you’re considering buying Bitcoin today, here’s how to do it the right way:

Use a reputable exchange. Platforms like Coinbase, Swan Bitcoin or Fidelity are secure and beginner-friendly. Start small. Set up automatic purchases with dollar-cost averaging (DCA) to smooth out volatility over time. Store it safely. Once your balance grows, move your Bitcoin to a hardware wallet (like a Ledger or Trezor) for long-term protection. Plan to hold. Bitcoin works best as a long-term investment, not a get-rich-quick trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.