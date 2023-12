If You Bought a Home in These 14 Cities 3 Years Ago, You’d Have Built $100K+ in Home Equity

Home prices have risen so rapidly in recent years that if you purchased a home in several major cities in 2020, you would have built over $100,000 in home equity since then.

To identify these cities, Zoocasa analyzed data from 25 major metropolitan areas in the U.S. and calculated the estimated equity built on a home bought at the median price in each city. In these 14 cities, median home prices soared so much that homeowners have built six figures worth of equity in just three years.

San Diego

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $710,000

$710,000 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $978,500

$978,500 Equity built: $268,500

Los Angeles

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $673,100

$673,100 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $897,600

$897,600 Equity built: $224,500

New York

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $442,400

$442,400 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $650,500

$650,500 Equity built: $208,100

Miami

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $398,000

$398,000 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $602,500

$602,500 Equity built: $204,500

San Francisco

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Equity built: $200,000

Boston

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $563,700

$563,700 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $745,100

$745,100 Equity built: $181,400

Denver

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $492,700

$492,700 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $673,000

$673,000 Equity built: $180,300

Seattle

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $596,900

$596,900 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $744,300

$744,300 Equity built: $147,400

Tampa, Florida

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $272,000

$272,000 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $415,000

$415,000 Equity built: $143,000

Riverside, California

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $422,600

$422,600 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $565,000

$565,000 Equity built: $142,400

Washington

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $475,400

$475,400 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $612,600

$612,600 Equity built: $137,200

Phoenix

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $330,000

$330,000 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $467,200

$467,200 Equity built: $137,200

Atlanta

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $260,800

$260,800 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $379,200

$379,200 Equity built: $118,400

Nashville, Tennessee

Median single-family home sales price (2020): $298,900

$298,900 Median single-family home sales price (2023): $413,600

$413,600 Equity built: $114,700

All data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of Nov. 22, 2023.

