If You Bought 1,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor at Its IPO, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Now

Key Points Navitas Semiconductor had its initial public offering in October 2021.

Its stock price has nearly doubled across 2025's trading.

Despite big gains this year, Navitas' stock has seen some rocky trading since its public debut.

10 stocks we like better than Navitas Semiconductor ›

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock has been on an impressive winning streak in 2025, and its price has risen roughly 98% year to date as of this writing.

Navitas' stock saw big gains in conjunction with news that the company will provide power chips for next-generation data center technologies from Nvidia that are scheduled to debut in 2027. The new power chips are expected to increase efficiency for data center hardware utilizing Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units (GPUs). While Navitas has been on a hot streak lately, the stock has had a volatile history since its IPO in October 2021.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

How has Navitas' stock performed since its IPO?

Despite its big gains across this year's trading, Navitas stock is actually down roughly 45% from market close on the day of its initial public offering (IPO). Navitas ended its first day of trading with its stock sitting at $12.80 per share.

Purchasing 1,000 shares at Navitas' price at market close on the day of its IPO would work out to an initial investment of roughly $12,800. Subsequent declines for the stock mean that the initial investment on that day would now be worth a little over $7,030.

While Navitas as a company has recently been posting some encouraging results and forging partnerships that could help set the stage for strong performance over the long term, the stock's performance since its public debut highlights the risks that can come with investing in a company at its IPO. That doesn't mean that Navitas won't eventually be able to surge above the closing price on the day of its IPO roughly five years ago, but its performance in subsequent trading is a reminder that lofty growth expectations often come with a high level of risk.

Should you invest $1,000 in Navitas Semiconductor right now?

Before you buy stock in Navitas Semiconductor, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Navitas Semiconductor wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,694!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,082,963!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,067% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.