If You Bought $1,000 in Bitcoin 3, 5, and 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) recently hit a new all-time high, and while we certainly can't turn back the clock and buy it cheaper, we can look at how Bitcoin got to this point and why. In this video, I take a look at the last three-, five-, and 10-year periods and why Bitcoin was such a big winner in all of them.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Oct. 8, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 9, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.