If You Bought 100 Shares of IonQ at Its IPO, Here's How Much Money You'd Have Now

With the potential to revolutionize computing as we know it, quantum computing has soared in popularity among investors seeking tech stocks with ample growth opportunity. Of the limited number of quantum computing stocks, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the field, is one of the most recognizable names.

But a stock growing in popularity doesn't always ensure that shares will also rise. Let's see how IonQ investors who bought shares four years ago after the company's debut on public markets have fared.

The first quantum computing company on the scene

Proclaiming itself the "first publicly traded, pure-play quantum computing company," IonQ began trading on Oct. 1, 2021 at $10.60 after the company completed a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Over the following years, the company has announced several notable achievements.

From opening the first quantum computing manufacturing facility in the United States, to applying quantum computing to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that advances hybrid quantum-classical computing to improve both large language models and generative AI, IonQ has made tremendous strides that have excited investors' interest.

As a result of the company's progress, shares of IonQ have soared. People who invested $1,060 to buy 100 shares at the stock's open on the first day of trading at it's opening price had seen their positions grow to $4,122 as of the end of trading on Aug. 6, 2025.

Is it a quantum leap to think that IonQ stock can rise further?

As a leader in the burgeoning quantum computing field, IonQ stock is one of the most common considerations for investors seeking exposure to the cutting-edge technology. While quantum computing might seem the stuff of science fiction, the company is demonstrating that there's nothing fictitious about the technology. As it pursues integrating its technology with hyperscalers like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, the company has robust growth potential over the coming years, and there's the definite potential for IonQ stock to continuing surging higher.

