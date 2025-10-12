If You Bought 10 Shares of Home Depot Stock 10 Years Ago, You’d Have This Much Today

If you drive through most cities in North America, you’ll likely pass by a Home Depot. Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with more than 2,300 stores. Over the past 10 years, Home Depot has grown steadily, increasing its profits, and its stock has risen accordingly.

Let’s look at where your money would stand if you had bought 10 shares of Home Depot stock 10 years ago.

Home Depot’s Stock Increase

Home Depot’s stock has jumped up quite a bit over the past 10 years. Though hindsight is 20/20, here’s what you would have if you had bought just 10 shares of Home Depot stock back in 2015.

On Sept. 15, 2015, one share of Home Depot (HD) stock went for $116.18. Ten years later, on Sept. 15, 2025, HD is now trading at $419.61, which is an increase of $303.43.

This increase equates to a compound annual growth rate of 13.7%. To put this in perspective, the average annual stock market return from 2014 to 2024 was 11.3%, meaning if you invested in Home Depot, you beat the market.

If you invested in 10 shares of HD in 2015, you would’ve bought a total of $1,161.80 worth of the stock. After you patiently waited for 10 years to pass, your initial investment would have increased to $4,196.10. This means you would’ve made a total of $3,034.30, or an average of $303.43 per year.

The Cause for Home Depot’s Increase

Looking through the years, there are a few particular reasons and events that caused Home Depot’s stock price to rise. By Sept. 15, 2016, the stock had reached $126.96 per share, representing a roughly $10 increase from the previous year. The following year, the stock rose a bit faster, to $158.40, with Home Depot boasting more than $100 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2017.

In 2018 and 2019, the stock continued to climb, reaching $209.07 in September 2018 and $233.98 in 2019. The stock then experienced an even more significant surge in 2020, reaching $285.58 in September, largely due to COVID-19’s impact on home remodeling and more.

The fourth quarter of 2020 was a great time for Home Depot, as its sales increased by $6.5 billion, or 25.1% from the year before, to $32.3 billion. Most people found themselves stuck in their homes, and many were working from home for the first time, which created a large demand for home improvement projects. This trend continued, with the stock price reaching $333.37 in September 2021. However, as people began going back to work and COVID-19 regulations eased up in 2022, the stock dropped back down slightly, falling to $271.54 in September 2022.

Since that time, though, HD has rebounded. On Sept. 15, 2023, the stock bounced back to $321.40 per share. On the same day a year later, it rose to $379.99, beating the boost it received from the COVID-19 era. Currently, Home Depot is a strong stock, with analysts projecting a high price target of $481.

