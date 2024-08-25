If You Bought 1 Share of Starbucks at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock shot up this month after the company announced that former Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol was swapping burritos for beans. Under Niccol's leadership, Chipotle's stock increased by nearly 800%, and now investors are eager to see if he can deliver a fresh shot of success to Starbucks as well.

If you've been holding on to Starbucks shares since its IPO, you're likely even more excited about what's brewing for the coffee giant. Thanks to multiple stock splits over the years, the number of Starbucks' shares in your account has ballooned. And if the stock price keeps climbing, your shares could be worth a pretty penny.

Diving into Starbucks' stock split record

On June 26, 1992, Microsoft debuted as a public company on the Nasdaq at an initial public offering of $17 per share. Since then, the coffee powerhouse has executed six 2-for-1 stock splits.

Although there's a lot of buzz around stock splits, they don't fundamentally change the value of your investment. You'll just have more shares in your account at a lower price per share. For example, if Starbucks declared a 2-for-1 stock split, and you had one share worth $100, you'd end up with two shares worth $50 each.

Here's a snapshot of Starbucks' stock split timeline.

Payable Date Split Type April 8, 2015 2-for-1 Oct. 21, 2005 2-for-1 April 27, 2001 2-for-1 March 19, 1999 2-for-1 Dec. 1, 1995 2-for-1 Sept. 29, 1993 2-for-1

If you owned one share of Starbucks at the time of its IPO, you would now have 64 shares after those six stock splits. And during that time, the stock price has also surged from $17 at the IPO to $92.43 as of Aug. 22, 2024.

If Niccol can replicate his Chipotle success at Starbucks and elevate the share price to new heights, investors could be in for a rewarding journey.

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you buy stock in Starbucks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Starbucks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $792,725!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 22, 2024

Charlene Rhinehart has positions in Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short September 2024 $52 puts on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.