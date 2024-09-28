If You Bought 1 Share of Nvidia at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now

Since its IPO in January 1999, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has established itself as one of the world's most successful companies. It has been particularly adept at adapting its technology to expand into new markets.

The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that revolutionized the gaming industry, turning boxy figures into lifelike images. The secret to its success was parallel processing, which allowed the chips to conduct a multitude of mathematical calculations simultaneously. Nvidia's processors are now used for product design, autonomous systems, cloud computing, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and more.

The ability to adapt its technology has been a boon to shareholders. Even if investors didn't get in on the IPO itself, Nvidia shares fell below their issue price numerous times in early 1999. For investors fortunate enough to get shares at (or below) the $12 IPO price, the stock has returned 493,940%.

Multiplying like rabbits

While a single share of stock might seem inconsequential at first glance, one share of the right stock can have a huge impact on an investor's success. In Nvidia's case, the company's performance and soaring stock price have resulted in numerous stock splits, turning one share into many more.

Here's a list of Nvidia's stock splits over the years:

2-for-1 split, June 27, 2000

2-for-1 split, Sept. 12, 2001

2-for-1 split, April 7, 2006

3-for-2 split, Sept. 11, 2007

4-for-1 split, July 20, 2021

10-for-1 split, June 10, 2024

As a result of the multiple stock splits, an investor who bought just one share of Nvidia stock near its IPO in 1999 would now be the proud owner of 480 shares.

However, it took a great deal of discipline and self-control to hold Nvidia for more than 25 years and reap this windfall. The stock has lost more than half its value on numerous occasions, which sent fair-weather investors scrambling for the exits.

That said, consider this: A $1,000 investment in Nvidia made in early 1999 would now be worth more than $4.9 million.

