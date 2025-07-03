If You Bought 1 Share of Microsoft at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You'd Own Now

Next to artificial intelligence (AI), stock splits have been Wall Street's hottest trend.

A stock split allows a company to cosmetically alter its share price and outstanding share count without any effect on its market cap or underlying operating performance. Following over a dozen big-time stock splits in 2024, a trio of brand-name businesses have followed suit this year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, few companies can match the success, or sheer number of splits, software behemoth Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has brought to the table.

Breaking down Microsoft's stock-split history

Microsoft made its debut as a public company on March 13, 1986, at an initial public offering (IPO) price of $21 per share. In the 39 years that have followed, it's completed nine stock splits:

September 1987 : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 April 1990 : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 June 1991 : 3-for-2

: 3-for-2 June 1992 : 3-for-2

: 3-for-2 May 1994 : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 December 1996 : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 February 1998 : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 March 1999 : 2-for-1

: 2-for-1 February 2003: 2-for-1

A single share purchased on March 13, 1986 for $21 would have grown to a cumulative 288 shares, worth $141,710 (not including dividends), as of the closing bell on July 1, 2025.

Microsoft may be poised for its 10th forward split

Although access to fractional-share purchasing has reduced the urgency for companies to complete forward splits, Microsoft's meaningful share ownership by everyday investors, who hold 34% of its outstanding shares, and nominally high share price of $492.05, may coerce its 10th split sooner than later.

Microsoft stock has benefited immensely from its aggressive investments in cloud computing and AI. Cloud infrastructure service platform Azure is No. 2 globally by spending -- a 23% share in the March-ended quarter, per Canalys -- and could see its sales growth reaccelerate as generative AI solutions are integrated into the platform.

Don't overlook its legacy operations, either. While the growth heyday for Windows and Office is long gone, Microsoft's high-margin legacy segments generate boatloads of cash flow that it can use for high-growth initiatives, such as AI investments, stock buybacks, or its ever-growing dividend.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,627!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $939,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.