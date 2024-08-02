If You Bought 1 Share of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) When Buffett Took Control, Here's How Many Class B Shares You'd Own Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the cross-industry conglomerate led by investing genius Warren Buffett, has long been a fascinating study in investment success. For those fortunate enough to have bought Berkshire stock early, the returns have been nothing short of remarkable.

Here's a look at how many shares you would own today if you had bought a single share at the company's IPO and eventually converted it into Class B shares, as Berkshire Class A owners can do any time.

Berkshire Hathaway's stock structure

The company manages two classes of stock: Class A (BRK-A) and Class B (BRK-B). The BRK-B shares were introduced in 1996 to provide an affordable entry point for smaller investors (but the lower-priced shares also come with fewer votes). Each Class A share is convertible into a larger number of Class B shares -- originally 30, but 1,500 stubs nowadays to account for the Class B security's 50-for-1 stock split in 2010.

Imagine you had bought a single BRK-A share when Buffett took control of the struggling textile company in 1965. You then converted it into BRK-B shares when they were introduced and held through the 50-for-1 split in 2010. You would have:

Initial purchase: 1 BRK-A share

1 BRK-A share Conversion in 1996: 1 BRK-A share converted to 30 BRK-B shares

1 BRK-A share converted to 30 BRK-B shares 2010 stock split: 30 BRK-B shares split 50-for-1, resulting in 1,500 BRK-B shares.

Long-term returns on early Berkshire investments

The end result would have been the same if you had held that first share longer and converted it after the Class B split. Either way, you'd have 1,500 Class B shares today.

Or you could have held on to that original stub, watching it rise from about $20 in 1965 to $657,600 today. This strategy would greatly increase your voting power, though the money-making returns would be nearly identical.

Either way, you'd enjoy a 3.3 million percent return on your investment, or a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% over 59 years. There's financial magic in robust annual returns across several decades of patient ownership.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,193!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.